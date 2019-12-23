La música del azar: una epopeya en prosa, Escribe Carlos Penelas

Durante muchos años se entendió por novela â€œuna epopeya en prosaâ€. Estamos hablando de la novela caballeresca o de la novela realista. Podemos dar diversas definiciones. Una: Albert Thibaudet llama a la novela â€œantología de lo posibleâ€. Obviamente esta definición excluía a las fantásticas. Otra: André Maurois escribió acerca de la novela: â€œNosotros pedimos a la novela un universo de socorros, en el cual pudiéramos buscar emociones verdaderas y encontrar personajes inteligibles y un destino a la medida del hombreâ€. Maurois nos dice simplemente que la novela aborda un conjunto de sucesos posibles y verosímiles, pero que no siempre son exactos.

Al leer La música del azar de Paul Auster nos encontramos con casi todos estos signos con fluidez de lenguaje, cierta temporalidad expuesta en paralelismos, hechos cotidianos que nos envuelven con la zozobra del destino o del azar. Lleva, además, desde las primeras páginas, el tópico de las novelas americanas clásicas: un individuo que deja una vida atrás y emprende un viaje sin destino fijo. En esa carretera (donde el ex bombero de Boston escucha a Mozart y a Bach) el camino es la soledad, la existencia hacia lo incierto.

Una obra literaria -lo hemos repetido hasta el cansancio- es un viaje. La Odisea, El Quijote, La Divina Comedia, Veinte mil leguas de viaje submarino, Ulises, La invención de Morel, Pinocchio, Caperucita Roja, El conde de Montecristo, Las mil y una noches, Bola de sebo…

En La música del azar vemos las limitaciones de la libertad, el asedio de un mundo, lo aleatorio y la causalidad, el sueño americano, una narrativa que elude las expectativas del lector, una búsqueda incesante donde predomina la espontaneidad y no lo deliberado.

Podemos señalar ciertas fuentes: Kafka, Beckett, Ionesco, Hemingway, London, y en alguna medida Flaubert (Bouvard y Pecuchet) y por supuesto la propia trayectoria de Auster. Es imposible no aludir -por el clima, por la atmósfera, por el desaliento- a Raymond Carver y a Cormac McCarthy.

Creemos que podemos mencionar el final del prólogo de El último lector, de Ricardo Piglia, donde manifiesta: â€œ…lo que podemos imaginar y siempre existe, en otra escala, en otro tiempo, nítido y lejano, igual que en un sueñoâ€.

Jim Nashe y Jack Pozzi son individuos que se complementan, que se necesitan; ambos llevan la fantasía y la sensibilidad más allá de la razón. Imposible la realidad de uno sin el otro, el destino de uno sin el otro. El lector experimenta también desconcierto al no hallar relaciones directas o lógicas. Pero las hay, están en el medio social, en la actitud psicológica de ellos pero ocultas en alguna medida en una estructura social. Esa carrera nocturna, esa velocidad por el vacío, ese juego de cartas, ese trabajo alucinante de levantar un muro, esos dos millonarios que conocen, genera desasosiego, urgencia, un volver a empezar. Todo esto con ironía, iniquidad, poética parquedad, virtuosismo de expresión.

Entre las lecturas sesgadas que es imprescindible realizar se encuentra el mundo femenino: el de Auster es similar al de Raymond Chandler; análogo al de muchas novelas policiales. Ellas destruyen el valor y la integridad del varón, las mujeres prostituyen. Marlowe vive solo y toma whisky. Jim y Jack se relacionan con prostitutas o con una esposa que lo abandona, como en el caso de Jim.

Esta significativa novela contemporánea nos lleva a analizar lo subjetivo, el auge de la arbitrariedad, la hegemonía del subconsciente. Detrás, sospechamos, las vigilias armadas, los genocidios, la agonía, las guerras, las crisis económicas. Una literatura de esta magnitud posee lirismo pero también una simbología que obliga al ser humano a mirar su mundo interior con la misma avidez que observa y considera el exterior.

Esta angustia no paraliza la acción, la promueve. La angustia es parte del camino, de la elección. No hay amor en sí, los otros son parte de mi existir. Tal vez debamos retomar a Sartre: â€œSin libertad no hay responsabilidad; sin responsabilidad no hay literaturaâ€.

The music of chance: an epic prose

Trough out the years the novel was understood as an â€œepic proseâ€. We mean by that, chivalry or realistic novels. We could give a number of definitions. One: Albert Thibaudet calls the novel an â€anthology of the possibleâ€, this definition obviously excludes the fantastic novel. Another definition: Andre Maurois writes about the novel: â€œwe ask the novel to give us a universe of relief, where we could find true emotions, intelligible characters, and find a destination made to measure men. Maurois tells us simply that the novel deals with a set of possible and plausible events, but not always accurate.

When we read Paul AusterÂ´s The music of chance we find almost every sign of language fluency, temporality exposed in same parallels, daily events that surround us with the anxiety of fate or chance. It also carries, from the first pages, the topic of classic American novels: an individual who leaves a life behind, and embarks on a journey with no destination. In that road, (where the former Boston fireman listens to Mozart and Bach) the path is loneliness, the existence towards the uncertain.

A literary work- we have repeated until boredom- is a journey. The Odyssey, Don Quixote, The Divine Comedy, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Ulysses, The Invention of Morel, Pinocchio, Red Riding Hood, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Arabian Nights, Suet Ball …

In The music of chance we see limitations of freedom, the siege of a world, randomness and causality, the American dream, a narrative that avoids the expectations of the reader, a relentless pursuit where spontaneity and not deliberate predominates.

We allow ourselves to point certain influences: Kafka, Beckett, Ionesco, Hemingway, London, and in some extent Flaubert (Bouvard y Pecuchet) and of course AusterÂ´s own path. It is impossible not to allude because of the climate, the atmosphere, discouragement, to Raymond Carver and Cormac McCarthy. We could also mention the prologue or Ricardo Piglia’s The last reader where he says: … What we can imagine and is always there, on another scale, once, clear and distant, as in a dream.»

Jim Nashe and Jack Possi are complementary individuals, they need each other, and both take fantasy and sensitivity beyond reason. It seems impossible the reality of one without the other, the fate of one without the other. The reader experiences also puzzled to find no direct or logical relations. But there are, they exist in the social environment, the psychological attitude of them but somewhat hidden in a social structure. That night race, the speed for emptiness, the card game, the amazing work of building up a wall, those two millionaires they meet, generates anxiety, urgency, a feeling of starting over. All this with irony, iniquity, poetic brevity, and virtuosity of expression.

Among the biased readings that is essential to perform who find the female world: Auster is similar to Raymond Chandler, analogous to many crime novels. They destroy the value and integrity of the male, female prostitutes. Marlowe lives alone and drinks whiskey. Jim and Jack are associated with prostitutes or with a wife leaving him, as in the case of Jim.

This significant contemporary novel leads us to analyze the subjective, the rise of arbitrariness, the hegemony of the subconscious. Behind that, we suspect, the armed vigils, genocide, the agony, the wars, the economic crisis. A literature of this magnitude has lyricism but also certain symbolism that requires us, as humans, to look at our inner world with the same avidity that we observe and consider the outer being.

This fear does not paralyze the action, instead it promotes it. Anxiety is part of the way, of the choice. ThereÂ´s no love in itself, the others are part of my existence. Maybe we should return to Sartre: «Without freedom there is no responsibility, without responsibility there is no literature.»

Carlos Penelas

Buenos Aires, april 2014

Traducción: Eugenia Limeses.